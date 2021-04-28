Advertisement

Nearly 1 million Iowans vaccinated, doctors say more needed to reach herd immunity

Published: Apr. 28, 2021
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - Nearly one million Iowans are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday morning.

The state has administered more than 2.2 million doses, but doctors say a lot more people need to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to reach herd immunity.

Herd immunity can be reached through vaccination or by developing antibodies after contracting the virus.

Doctor Austin Baeth with UnityPoint Health says current herd immunity estimates range from 70 to 85 percent.

The 1 million vaccination mark represents less than a third of Iowa’s population.

A recent poll found 20 percent of Iowans say they will not get vaccinated. This comes as vaccine demand begins to decrease.

“It appears we’re approaching a stage where we need to start encouraging and convincing a few more people to get the vaccine,” Baeth said.

Baeth went on to say it’s important to educate people on vaccine safety and the rarity of severe complications.

He says he hopes more people will consider getting vaccinated.

