Lawmakers introduced a record number of bills about transgender issues across the US, including Iowa

Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 7:27 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (WOI) - Lawmakers introduced a record number of bills about transgender issues this year across the nation.

The American Civil Liberties Union says anti-transgender bills were introduced in 33 states, including Iowa.

Iowa lawmakers introduced 15 bills this legislative session that could impact transgender students’ rights to participate in sports, school curriculum changes on gender identify, and healthcare options specifically for transgender children.

None of the bills made it through funnel week, but they could still be added onto other bills as amendments.

One Iowa LGBTQ Advocacy group says the number of anti-transgender bills in the U.S. has significantly increased.

“In 2019, there were 35 anti-transgender bills. In 2020, there were 100, and this year, there were 144.”

More than 400 companies including Tesla, Pfizer, Delta, and more signed on to support new civil rights legislation for LGBTQ people that’s currently moving through congress.

