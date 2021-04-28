Advertisement

Iowa Republicans to attend joint session speech

By Kristin Kasper
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 1:44 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - With COVID-19 restrictions in place, several members of Congress won’t be in Washington for the President’s long-awaited joint address to Congress. Iowa Republicans Sen. Joni Ernst and Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks say they will be in attendance.

“I’m hoping this a speech that goes beyond empty rhetoric and really addresses bringing the country together and unifying us,” said Rep. Miller-Meeks

President Joe Biden is set to deliver his first speech to a joint session of Congress Wednesday night.

The event will be muted this year due to health restrictions. Only about 200 people will be inside the House chamber, and there will be no outside guests.

The President will likely use the opportunity to talk about his major policy announcements, particularly the next phase of the administration’s infrastructure reinvestment program. According to White House officials, the American Families Plan is a $1.8 trillion spending plan for childcare, health care, and education.

“I would say the Biden infrastructure plan is not an infrastructure plan,” said Sen. Joni Ernst “It’s a catch-all bill.”

While the White House says it’s time to “reimagine” infrastructure in the U.S., Republicans have put forth their own proposal. Sen. Joni Ernst says the GOP vision is targeted to traditional infrastructure and a fraction of the cost of Biden’s plan.

The speech comes just before President Biden’s 100th day in office.

South Carolina’s Sen. Tim Scott will be delivering the GOP response.

