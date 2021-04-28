Advertisement

Iowa reports three more COVID-19 deaths, 503 cases Wednesday

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) – The Iowa Department of Public Health on Wednesday reported three more COVID-19-related deaths and 503 more cases of COVID-19.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 363,929 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 5,930 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

According to the state’s vaccine administration dashboard, a total of 999,451 are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. A total of 2,251,036 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

There are 184 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa Wednesday morning, with 38 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the patients hospitalized with the virus, 34 are in the ICU and 24 are on ventilators.

The state reported a total of 2,805 individuals were tested over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,704,692 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 17.9 percent.

Find the latest information on COVID-19 vaccination in Iowa here

Hy-Vee recently announced it is opening up COVID-19 vaccinations to walk-ins, with no appointment needed.

