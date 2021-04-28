Iowa police officer injured in crash; other driver arrested

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police say a Des Moines police officer and three others were injured in a crash, and one driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Police say the crash happened Tuesday evening, when a car pulled out of a driveway along Hickman Road and hit the police SUV, which police say had its lights and siren activated at the time.

Police say Officer Angel Perez, two people in the other car and a pedestrian who was hit by flying debris from the crash were all taken to hospitals for treatment. All were later released.

Police say the driver of the car, 24-year-old Ibrahim Lugendo, was arrested on suspicion of a second-offense OWI, driving without a valid license and other counts.

