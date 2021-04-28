Advertisement

Iowa police officer injured in crash; other driver arrested

Police say the driver of the car, 24-year-old Ibrahim Lugendo, was arrested on suspicion of a...
Police say the driver of the car, 24-year-old Ibrahim Lugendo, was arrested on suspicion of a second-offense OWI, driving without a valid license and other counts.(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Police say a Des Moines police officer and three others were injured in a crash, and one driver was arrested on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

Police say the crash happened Tuesday evening, when a car pulled out of a driveway along Hickman Road and hit the police SUV, which police say had its lights and siren activated at the time.

Police say Officer Angel Perez, two people in the other car and a pedestrian who was hit by flying debris from the crash were all taken to hospitals for treatment. All were later released.

Police say the driver of the car, 24-year-old Ibrahim Lugendo, was arrested on suspicion of a second-offense OWI, driving without a valid license and other counts.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child advocates call for reform after Brasher Falls 7-year-old is charged with rape WWNY
Fairfax man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash Monday night
Lumber Shortage
Lumber shortages, skyrocketing costs leave companies and homeowners in a bind
People walk on the street, Monday, April 26, 2021 in New York.
CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask
80 Iowa counties turned down vaccine shipments, as demand decreases state removes 80% rule
80 Iowa counties turned down vaccine shipments, as demand decreases state removes 80% rule
A Mississippi man and child created a viral moment when they had a conversation at a restaurant.
‘It’s the small things!’: Meal shared between strangers at Mississippi restaurant goes viral

Latest News

Police say 38-year-old Benjamin Gonzalez, of Mason City, was arrested Monday in Algona, four...
Mason City man pleads not guilty to murder in shooting death
Iowa City Farmers Market utilized an online format for the 2020 season, but is set to return to...
Iowa City’s in-person Farmer’s Market returns on May 1
Van Horne man airlifted to the hospital after motorcycle crash Tuesday night
Iowa reports three more COVID-19 deaths, 503 cases Wednesday