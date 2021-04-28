Advertisement

Iowa police clarify traffic stop before trooper’s death

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) - Police have clarified that a man charged with killing an Iowa State Patrol sergeant was speeding and illegally driving without an ignition interlock device when he was initially pulled over.

Michael Thomas Lang, 41, of Grundy Center, has been released from University of Iowa Hospitals...
Michael Thomas Lang, 41, of Grundy Center, has been released from University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics and taken into police custody for the death of Iowa State Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith.(Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation)

Authorities had said that Michael Thomas Lang was pulled over April 9 by a Grundy Center officer for suspicion of driving while barred. Division of Criminal Investigation assistant director Mitch Mortvedt said Wednesday that was a misstatement.

Lang’s interaction with police escalated and ended with Lang allegedly barricading himself inside his home and fatally shooting Patrol Sgt. Jim Smith.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child advocates call for reform after Brasher Falls 7-year-old is charged with rape WWNY
Fairfax man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash Monday night
Lumber Shortage
Lumber shortages, skyrocketing costs leave companies and homeowners in a bind
People walk on the street, Monday, April 26, 2021 in New York.
CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask
80 Iowa counties turned down vaccine shipments, as demand decreases state removes 80% rule
80 Iowa counties turned down vaccine shipments, as demand decreases state removes 80% rule
Kimmy Schmadeke
‘We’re hurting’: Cedar Rapids woman hopes sharing her story calls attention to those still struggling with derecho recovery

Latest News

Terrace Hill, the Iowa governor's mansion, is shown on Friday, April 23, 2021. State officials...
Iowa to pay $400,000 for security fence at governor’s home
(file photo)
Hy-Vee Pharmacies now offering free COVID vaccines without appointments
Iowa Republicans Sen. Joni Ernst and Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks say they will attend...
Iowa Republicans to attend joint session speech
A jet was spotted flying in the skies over Linn County on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Wisconsin National Guard confirms two F-16s seen in the skies over eastern Iowa last week came from Madison