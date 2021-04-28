Advertisement

Iowa may take vaccination effort to ballpark, farmers market

(file photo)
(file photo)(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - With interest in coronavirus vaccines lagging in much of Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds says public health officials planned to make shots available at gathering spots like farmers markets and sports events.

Reynolds says the state was holding talks with groups including the Iowa Cubs baseball team and Des Moines Downtown Farmers Market about holding mass vaccination clinics at those sites. It’s part of the governor’s effort to get 65% of Iowans vaccinated by May and 75% by June.

From 70% to 85% is believed to be enough to provide significant herd immunity for the state population. Iowa has fully vaccinated just over 1 million people or 32% of the population as of Wednesday.

Public health officials Wednesday reported 547 new confirmed cases and three additional deaths.

