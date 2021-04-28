Iowa little league baseball faces shortage of umpires

URBANDALE, Iowa (KCCI) - Iowa little league teams are struggling to play ball due to a shortage of umpires.

Central Iowa Sports says there are 75 to 80 umpires available to officiate each weekend. That’s compare to prior seasons of 150 to 160 officiating.

Greg Davis, the umpire coordinator for Central Iowa Sports, says officiants are not coming back due to COVID-19 fears and rowdy crowds.

He says he hopes umpires return when high school softball and baseball begin.

“We’re starting to get there,” Davis said. “We’re starting to come back a little bit, especially with high school kids. But right now, we’re still well short of where we need to be not only as a company but nationwide.”

Central Iowa Sports is accepting anyone interested in umpire training.

Inquiries can be emailed to greg@iowasports.com.

See the original story on KCCI.com.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.