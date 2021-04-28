Advertisement

Iowa lawmakers urge Gov. Reynolds to take action to improve safety at Anamosa State Prison

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - State lawmakers want Governor Kim Reynolds to take immediate action to improve safety at the Anamosa State Penitentiary.

A letter, addressed to Reynolds, from the Justice Systems Appropriations Subcommittee reads in part,

“After the tragic deaths of Lorena Schulte and Robert McFarland just a month ago, the assault on Saturday makes clear your administration must do more immediately to keep the front line workers in our prisons safe.”

In the letter the subcommittee requests that Reynolds give an update either in-person or in writing about the additional safety measures her administration has, or will soon be, implementing following Saturday’s assault.

Officials from the Minnesota Department of Corrections and the South Dakota Department of Corrections have finished their investigations.

The state says that report will come out in the near future.

The governor has also called for an independent, outside investigation from the Anamosa killings.

