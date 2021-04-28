Advertisement

Iowa City’s in-person Farmer’s Market returns on May 1

Iowa City Farmers Market utilized an online format for the 2020 season, but is set to return to in-person markets for the 2021 season.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Farmers Market will be in-person when it begins May 1 at Chauncey Swan Parking Ramp.

Organizers said visitors must wear a mask while in the parking ramp due to the pandemic.

Other health and safety precautions include a reduced number of vendors, and a controlled number of visitors. Customers will also be asked to eat or drink products outside the parking ramp.

The Farmer’s Market will run from 5-7 p.m. on Wednesdays and 7:30 a.m. to noon on Saturdays from May through October.

For more information go to icgov.org/FarmersMarket.

