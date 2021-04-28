Hy-Vee Pharmacies now ofering free COVID vaccines without appointments

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee has announced on Wednesday that all Hy-Vee pharmacy locations will now offer free COVID-19 vaccinations with no appointments necessary.

Those who prefer to make a vaccine appointment in advance can still do so by visiting www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine, selecting “Find Appointments” and completing the digital vaccine informed consent form and appointment selection.

COVID-19 vaccines are free for everyone, regardless of whether they have insurance or Medicare Part B coverage, according to Hy-Vee in a statement.

