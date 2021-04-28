Advertisement

Hy-Vee Pharmacies now ofering free COVID vaccines without appointments

(file photo)
(file photo)
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 3:32 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee has announced on Wednesday that all Hy-Vee pharmacy locations will now offer free COVID-19 vaccinations with no appointments necessary.

Those who prefer to make a vaccine appointment in advance can still do so by visiting www.hy-vee.com/covidvaccine, selecting “Find Appointments” and completing the digital vaccine informed consent form and appointment selection.

COVID-19 vaccines are free for everyone, regardless of whether they have insurance or Medicare Part B coverage, according to Hy-Vee in a statement.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child advocates call for reform after Brasher Falls 7-year-old is charged with rape WWNY
Fairfax man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash Monday night
Lumber Shortage
Lumber shortages, skyrocketing costs leave companies and homeowners in a bind
People walk on the street, Monday, April 26, 2021 in New York.
CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask
80 Iowa counties turned down vaccine shipments, as demand decreases state removes 80% rule
80 Iowa counties turned down vaccine shipments, as demand decreases state removes 80% rule
Kimmy Schmadeke
‘We’re hurting’: Cedar Rapids woman hopes sharing her story calls attention to those still struggling with derecho recovery

Latest News

Iowa Republicans Sen. Joni Ernst and Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks say they will attend...
Iowa Republicans to attend joint session speech
A jet was spotted flying in the skies over Linn County on Thursday, April 22, 2021.
Wisconsin National Guard confirms two F-16s seen in the skies over eastern Iowa last week came from Madison
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
President Joe Biden is set to unveil details of a $1.8 trillion plan focused on children and...
Iowa Republicans to attend joint session speech