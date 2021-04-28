Hy-Vee no longer requires appointments for COVID-19 vaccines

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hy-Vee is now offering COVID-19 vaccines to walk-ins.

The grocery chain announced on Tuesday it will no longer require appointments for COVID-19 vaccines at its Hy-Vee Pharmacies.

Hy-Vee is currently administering the Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Iowa residents 16 years of age and older can receive the Pfizer vaccine, while those 18 and older can receive the Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Those looking to get a vaccine should wear a mask and bring an insurance or Medicare card, and a photo ID.

