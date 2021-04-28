Highs in the 60s & 70s, isolated showers possible

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Dry air continues to win with our forecast today, but there is the potential of a few sprinkles across eastern Iowa. Highs will be the upper 60s and low 70s. Otherwise, if you’re not seeing rain, expect a mix of sun and clouds.

A few clouds overnight with the potential of a few showers, temperatures fall into the 50s. Expect dry conditions the rest of the week and into the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 60s through Friday and then jump back into the upper 70s by Saturday.

If we have enough moisture, our next system could bring the chance of rain and storms Sunday night and into early next week.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.