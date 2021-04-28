Advertisement

Gov. Reynolds signs new broadband infrastructure legislation into law

Gov. Reynolds signed new broadband infrastructure legislation into law on Wednesday in Des Moines.(KCCI)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Gov. Kim Reynolds signed new legislation into law addressing the state’s broadband infrastructure on Wednesday.

The new law is expected to dramatically improve Iowa’s broadband infrastructure, facilitating better internet connectivity across the state.

The bill passed unanimously in both chambers.

“The bill addresses a glaring need,” Reynolds said. “Iowa currently has the second-slowest broadband speed in the country and a third of our counties are in broadband deserts. In the 21st century when access to high-speed internet is growing increasingly necessary for everyday life, from work to entertainment, to healthcare, we needed to act. And I’m proud to tell Iowans, we did just that.”

Reynolds said the bill will facilitate better healthcare, better public services and better jobs across the state.

