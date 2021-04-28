Advertisement

Ellsworth Community College student drowns in Iowa River

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA FALLS, Iowa (AP) - Authorities say a 21-year-old Ellsworth Community College student drowned in the Iowa River.

Iowa Falls Police Chief Wade Harken said Wednesday the body of Robert Givens Jr. was found late Tuesday after more than three hours of searching. He says the death is being investigated as an accidental drowning.

Police went to the river Tuesday evening after receiving a call about a man being in distress after he jumped in the river.

Givens was a freshman at the community college. He was a member of the school’s wrestling team.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child advocates call for reform after Brasher Falls 7-year-old is charged with rape WWNY
Fairfax man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash Monday night
Lumber Shortage
Lumber shortages, skyrocketing costs leave companies and homeowners in a bind
People walk on the street, Monday, April 26, 2021 in New York.
CDC says many Americans can now go outside without a mask
80 Iowa counties turned down vaccine shipments, as demand decreases state removes 80% rule
80 Iowa counties turned down vaccine shipments, as demand decreases state removes 80% rule
Kimmy Schmadeke
‘We’re hurting’: Cedar Rapids woman hopes sharing her story calls attention to those still struggling with derecho recovery

Latest News

(file photo)
Iowa may take vaccination effort to ballpark, farmers market
During a 3-hour traffic enforcement project Wednesday, Iowa State Patrol handed out 38...
Iowa State Patrol focus on bad driving habits with enforcement project, distracted driving plays a role
During a 3-hour traffic enforcement project Wednesday, Iowa State Patrol handed out 38...
Iowa State Patrol focus on bad driving habits with enforcement project, distracted driving plays a role
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley on expected proposal ahead of President Biden's speech
Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley on expected proposal ahead of President Biden's speech