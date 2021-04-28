Documents cite photo evidence of fifth Iowan charged in Capitol riot

REDFIELD, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa man is now at a federal facility in Washington D.C. for his role in the deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Kyle Young, of Dallas County, is the fifth Iowan charged in connection to the riot on January 6th.

He faces more than 10 federal charges, including acts of physical violence in the Capitol building or grounds and assault on an officer.

Newly released court documents show pictures of Young and his son entering the tunnel of the Capitol as the attack unfolded.

They also say Young allegedly used a strobe light toward the police line and threw an object at law enforcement.

The documents allege Young can be seen on an officer’s body camera.

That officer says Young tried to take his gun, but Young’s defense team says there’s an important detail to that claim in the newly released affidavit.

“The footnote said this, ‘although the video seems to be ok, the audio portion of the video is indecipherable.’ So where did they come up with ‘I’m going to kill you,’” said William Kutmus.

Earlier this month, investigators conducted a federal search warrant at Young’s home.

They found drug paraphernalia, a digital scale and large vacuum-sealed bags containing quote “green plant material.”

