Cooler today, slight chance of a shower

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 28, 2021 at 4:14 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a cooler day when compared to the last several. Highs will be in the 60s for many of us with a handful of isolated showers possible. Whatever does manage to develop continues to look light and for most areas, will be a non-issue. The weak front may also generate some isolated showers tonight. Tomorrow, this front exits to the southeast allowing for a clearing sky and increasing northwest wind. Looking ahead to the weekend, the next warm front arrives which should push highs well into the 70s both days. Provided there’s enough moisture for that front to work with, a chance of storms may be found later Sunday into early next week. Have a great day!

