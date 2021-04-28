CBP seizes nearly two million dollars of meth

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Federal agents seized nearly two million dollars of drugs at a Laredo port of entry over the weekend.

The seizure happened on Friday, Apr. 23, at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge when officers referred a 2010 Chevrolet Malibu to secondary inspection.

The vehicle was driven by a 22-year-old man who was traveling from Mexico at the time.

After a non-intrusive imaging system examination, officers were able to find 19 packages of meth concealed within the vehicle.

The drugs weighed 98.5 pounds and had an estimated street value of $1,971,794.

CBP officers seized the drugs and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.

