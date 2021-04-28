Advocates say clearer police video laws needed in Iowa for accountability

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Following several police-involved shootings nationwide, one Iowa agency said change needs to be made to allow for more accountability within the state.

The Advocates for Social Justice called getting their demands met to make sure each Cedar Rapids Police Department officer wears a body camera, and the new review board to review video, a success.

“The public has the right to know what happens with the people who we pay to protect us,” Sophia Joseph, the treasurer for the group, said.

Joseph said she was eager to see how the new changes would work in Cedar Rapids, but said that change needs to happen across the state.

“I think there could be some instances where it could be argued to give departments a couple of extra days to release video, but anything more than 30 days is excessive,” Joseph said.

Videos like the one showing several Jackson County law enforcement officers tasing 22-year old Drew Edwards in 2019 were not released for months following the police incident. Edwards later died from cardiac arrest, and the city of Maquoketa and county paid his family more than $4 million.

“There are departments in Iowa that would only make video available if under a court order,” Randy Evans, the executive director of the Iowa Freedom of Information Council, said. “When they started introducing this technology to city councils and boards of supervisors, they said this would give more accountability. The cameras were purchased, but they won’t make the video available.”

Evans said the wording of the state law needs to change to make it clear that dash camera video was part of the public record.

“The law needs to be clarified,” Evans said. “It needs to be made crystal clear that police video was a public record, so there was no debate that occurs.”

Both Joseph and Evans believed making these changes would add more trust between the departments and the community.

“Transparency should be key,” Joseph said.

