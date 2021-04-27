Advertisement

‘World’s Toughest Rodeo’ in Cedar Rapids rescheduled for September

The inside of the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.
The inside of the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An upcoming event in downtown Cedar Rapids will be taking place later in the year, according to organizers.

The World’s Toughest Rodeo will now take place on Saturday, September 18, 2021. It was originally scheduled for Saturday, May 8, but organizers said they were making the change due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

People who planned to attend who already have tickets should just use their original tickets on the new date, according to officials. Any questions can be directed to the Alliant Energy PowerHouse ticket office.

