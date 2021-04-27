Advertisement

Warm again today, a few storms possible tonight

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on another warm day in the 80s. The wind will be a little lighter when compared to yesterday, though it still may gust over 20mph at times. Looking ahead to tonight, we can’t rule out some scattered thunderstorms as a cold front slowly approaches our area, some of which may produce some small hail. Rainfall amounts appear low at this time. Wednesday into early Thursday, isolated, disorganized areas of showers may be around. There will still be plenty of dry hours in there. Plan on the coolest air of the week to arrive Thursday into Friday with highs in the lower and middle 60s likely. This weekend, a warm front comes right back into Iowa and may generate a few thunderstorms by Sunday as highs return to the 70s.

