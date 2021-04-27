Advertisement

Warm afternoon, rain/storms move in tonight

By Kalie Pluchel
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It will be a warm and dry afternoon as highs climb into the 70s and 80s this afternoon. Temperatures will be cooler in the far northern portions of eastern Iowa due to a stalled front.

That will eventually move through our area tonight bringing the chance of scattered rain and thunderstorms, with the potential of small hail. Scattered rain and storms will be possible through the day on Wednesday with lingering showers possible Wednesday night and into Thursday. There will be lots of dry time and rainfall amounts look to stay low.

Temperatures will fall into the mid-60s by the end of the week and the start of the weekend before they slowly rise back up again. Another system moves in by the end of the weekend and into next week that brings another chance of rain and storm activity.

