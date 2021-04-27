Vacant buildings await new opportunity in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -More than a year into the pandemic, and following the derecho, vacant commercial space is becoming more and more visible as small businesses close.

“When businesses shut down, we went from about 15,000 people working downtown in the core areas to probably closer to 5,000 people. That dramatically impacted small businesses downtown,” says Scott Olson, a commercial realtor and city council member in Cedar Rapids.

Now it’s not just current buildings for lease, but new buildings that have gone up like the strip mall near Fleet Farm on the Northeast side that can’t find tenants to fill their storefronts.

“You’ll see new strip malls, but mostly empty spaces,” Olson explained.

Downtown, several restaurant spaces sit empty, leaders attribute that to people working from home.

“You think about all of those coffees and lunches and happy hours and dinners that just don’t happen spontaneously anymore,” Jesse Thoeming pointed out, the Executive Director of the Downtown District for the Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance.

Thoeming believes large employers will eventually bring their workers back to their downtown offices, even if it’s just for part of the time. As more people get vaccinated, he’s watching for a resurgence starting in the summer.

“We think that by December there will be an explosion in consumer spending the likes of which we haven’t seen in several generations,” he told us.

Olson is optimistic as well, pointing to rankings like Business Insider in 2020 naming Cedar Rapids the number eleven city in the country to live in after a pandemic. He believes the types of tenants we see may look different, for example, more professional services like insurance agents and therapists filling open spaces instead of retail.

“These spaces will fill in, it’s just going to take time and the mall is going to be different,” Olson told us.

After surviving floods and a derecho, leaders believe the business climate in the city will bounce back.

“It is good to know that we’ve done it and we’ve done it in a big way, and we’ll do it again,” Thoeming said.

