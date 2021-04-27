Advertisement

US farmers finally see better outlook after 2 odd years

CORRECTS YEARS OF FARMING TO 43 INSTEAD OF 45 - Morey Hill stands near a barn on his farm, Friday, April 16, 2021, near Madrid, Iowa. In 43 years of farming, Hill had seen crop-destroying weather, rock-bottom prices, trade fights and surges in government aid, but not until last year had he endured it all in one season. Now, as Hill and other farmers begin planting the nation's dominant crops of corn and soybeans, they're dealing with another shift _ the strongest prices in years and a chance to put much of the recent stomach-churning uncertainty behind them. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADRID, Iowa (AP) — U.S. farmers have had plenty to worry about in the last two years, from low prices and bad weather to trade fights and problems tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now as they begin planting the nation’s dominant crops of corn and soybeans, they are seeing the strongest prices in years and a chance to put much of the recent stomach-churning uncertainty behind them.

The return to something more akin to normal will be a welcome change from the last two seasons that likely will be remembered as among the most unusual in U.S. agricultural history.

The USDA has forecast that agricultural exports will be strong this year, and coupled with greater demand for livestock feed and ethanol, corn prices have reached an eight-year-high.

