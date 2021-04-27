US farmers finally see better outlook after 2 odd years

MADRID, Iowa (AP) — U.S. farmers have had plenty to worry about in the last two years, from low prices and bad weather to trade fights and problems tied to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now as they begin planting the nation’s dominant crops of corn and soybeans, they are seeing the strongest prices in years and a chance to put much of the recent stomach-churning uncertainty behind them.

The return to something more akin to normal will be a welcome change from the last two seasons that likely will be remembered as among the most unusual in U.S. agricultural history.

The USDA has forecast that agricultural exports will be strong this year, and coupled with greater demand for livestock feed and ethanol, corn prices have reached an eight-year-high.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.