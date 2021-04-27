Advertisement

Two men sentenced for using skimmers to steal card information in Dubuque

U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill sentenced Nathanael Michael West, 23, of Kimberly, to...
A judge's gavel.(Associated Press)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 3:15 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Prison sentences were given to two men who were involved in the use of credit card skimmers at locations in Dubuque in 2020.

Stefan Daniel Busoi, 30, and Razvan Marian Diculescu, 29, both of Romania, were sentenced to 10 months in federal prison. The two pleaded guilty to possession of device-making equipment in November 2020.

According to prosecutors, bank employees and law enforcement officials discovered the card skimmers and associated pinhole cameras on three ATMs in Dubuque on June 18, 2020. Surveillance footage showed Busoi and Diculescu installing the devices, according to police, leading to their arrest on June 18 when they came back to one of the ATMs to retrieve the euipment.

Police said that 183 people used the ATMs while the devices were attached.

