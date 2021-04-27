Advertisement

Scattering of showers and storms possible

By Joe Winters
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The storm system responsible for our warm-up now starts to move east. As it does a shower and storm chance develops. This overall is a very scattered event with generally lighter amounts of precipitation. Thursday the shower chances move east bringing some clearing for Friday and the start of the weekend and May 1 on Saturday.

