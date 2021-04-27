Advertisement

Report ranks top 10 high schools in Iowa, Decorah High School ranks number one

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 1:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - U.S. News and World Report released its rankings of the nation’s best high schools.

It’s out of 18,000 public high schools, and includes charter and magnet schools.

It ranks them on college readiness, math and reading skills, how underserved students do on state assessments, and the graduation rate.

The number one school in the country is Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology in Virginia.

In Eastern Iowa schools included in the top ten for the state.

1. Decorah High School (Decorah)

2. Pleasant Valley High School (Bettendorf)

3. West Senior High School (Iowa City)

4. Valley High School (West Des Moines)

5. Ames High School (Ames)

6. Maquoketa Valley (Delhi)

7. Williamsburg Jr-Sr High School (Williamsburg)

8. Gilbert High School (Gilbert)

9. Ankeny Centennial High School (Ankeny)

10. John F. Kennedy High School (Cedar Rapids)

See the full list here.

