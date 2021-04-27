Advertisement

Powerful Iowa companies got state testing help, records show

FILE - In this May 1, 2020, file photo, medical workers test a local resident at a drive-thru...
FILE - In this May 1, 2020, file photo, medical workers test a local resident at a drive-thru COVID-19 testing site in Waterloo, Iowa. Newly released records show the State of Iowa deployed "strike teams" to conduct rapid on-site coronavirus testing at 17 businesses in 2020, including some of the state's most powerful pork and beef companies.(Charlie Neibergall | AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
By RYAN J. FOLEY, Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Newly released records show the state of Iowa deployed “strike teams” to conduct rapid on-site coronavirus testing at 17 businesses in 2020, including some of the state’s most powerful pork and beef companies.

At least four of the companies that received help from strike teams are owned by major donors to the campaign of Gov. Kim Reynolds, including Iowa Select Farms, Lynch Livestock, Prestage Farms and GMT Corp.

A spokesman for the governor says that political support was never a factor in the state’s deployment of testing resources, and that the governor is proud of the way she helped the private sector weather the pandemic.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pella family is demanding answers after their child was left alone in a school van for hours.
Pella family demands answers after 3 year old was left in school van for hours
A biological mother is fighting to get her teenage son back after his adoptive Des Moines...
Biological mother fights for son after Des Moines couple allegedly zip tie, starve him
Child advocates call for reform after Brasher Falls 7-year-old is charged with rape WWNY
Fairfax man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash Monday night
12-year-old dies in UTV rollover in Jackson County
80 Iowa counties turned down vaccine shipments, as demand decreases state removes 80% rule
80 Iowa counties turned down vaccine shipments, as demand decreases state removes 80% rule

Latest News

The inside of the Alliant Energy PowerHouse in Cedar Rapids.
‘World’s Toughest Rodeo’ in Cedar Rapids rescheduled for September
A judge's gavel.
Two men sentenced for using skimmers to steal card information in Dubuque
Roy D. Buol, Mayor of Dubuque (Courtesy: City of Dubuque)
Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol won’t seek re-election this fall
Joshua Pendleton, 36, of Fort Dodge. (Courtesy: Webster County Jail)
Man accused of killing Fort Dodge pastor found guilty