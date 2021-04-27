No place to practice doesn’t stop Cedar Rapids figure skater from chasing dream

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The past few months have not been easy for Cedar Rapids figure skater Laurel Gammon. First, it was the pandemic, which closed down many buildings, including the ImOn Ice Arena in Cedar Rapids. Then the derecho caused millions of dollars in damage to the arena, leaving no place for Gammon to practice.

“It was kind of sad because we had nowhere to go, once the Quad Cities opened up,” Gammon said.

Yes, Gammon, a senior at Cedar Rapids Prairie High School, traveled every single day to Davenport to train.

“We definitely had to schedule out a lot a different time that we could go,” she said. “Being there was definitely not fun. Once we got there it was limited ice time.”

However, the hard work paid off. Recently, she earned the distinction of being a UFSA gold medalist.

