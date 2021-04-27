Advertisement

Man arrested, charged in Cedar Falls after shoot foot chase

The logo for the Cedar Falls Police.
The logo for the Cedar Falls Police.(Courtesy: Cedar Falls Police)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KCRG) - One person was arrested after a report of car burglaries on Tuesday morning, according to law enforcement officials.

John Wyman Michael Martin, Jr., 18, of Parkersburg, was arrested and charged with interference causing injury, possession of marijuana, and possession of stolen property.

At around 7:06 a.m. on Tuesday, Cedar Falls Police officers were sent to a report of thefts taking place in the 1500 block of West Fifth Street. The person on the call said that they observed a man who was riding a bicycle, dressed in black and wearing a backpack, that had entered vehicles on the street. An officer was able to locate a person that matched that description, later identified as Martin, and attempted to make contact with him in the 1300 block of West Eighth Street.

When the officer approached Martin, he allegedly fled on foot having apparently abandoned the bicycle in a nearby yard, according to police. Martin was later located again in a fenced yard in that area, leading to another foot chase after he allegedly hopped the fence. He was caught in the 1200 block of West Seventh Street.

Police said that the bike that Martin was allegedly in possession of was connected to one of the thefts. He also had some marijuana on his person.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

