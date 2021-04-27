Advertisement

Man accused of killing Fort Dodge pastor found guilty

Joshua Pendleton, 36, of Fort Dodge. (Courtesy: Webster County Jail)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT DODGE, Iowa (KCRG) - A jury has found 37-year-old Josh Pendleton guilty of robbery and first degree murder in the death of the senior pastor of St. Paul Lutheran Church in Fort Dodge.

Police said they found Pastor Allen Henderson outside the church in October 2019. He later died at the hospital.

Police said security footage showed Pendleton trying to get into the building. They said Pendleton later told investigators he had fought with a man at the church.

Pendleton pleaded not guilty.

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for June 18.

