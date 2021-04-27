Kirkwood, Visiting Nurses Association planning Iowa City vaccine clinic

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A mass vaccination clinic will be held in Iowa City on Wednesday, according to the organizers of the event.

The clinic, a joint effort of Kirkwood Community College, the Visiting Nurses Association, and Johnson County Public Health, will take place on April 28 from Noon until 6:00 p.m. It will be held at the college’s Iowa City campus, located at 1816 Lower Muscatine Road. Appointments are necessary, which can be signed up for online.

Anybody aged 16 or older is eligible for the vaccine at the event, though children aged 16 or 17 will need parental consent. A commitment to get the second dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine on May 19 will be necessary.

Organizers of the event will provide a $5 gift card to The Java House to people who complete their second dose.

Any questions about the event can be directed to the Kirkwood COVID Hotline, available at (319) 784-1650, on weekdays from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

