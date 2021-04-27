Iowa reports 346 more COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths reported

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 346 more cases of COVID-19.

For the second day in a row the state had no COVID-19-related deaths to report.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 363,426 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 5,927 people have died with the virus.

Iowa is nearing 1,000,000 total people fully vaccinated according to the state’s vaccine administration dashboard. As of 10:30 a.m. Tuesday a total of 991,431 have completed the series of vaccines.

There are 181 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Iowa Tuesday morning, with 18 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. Of the patients hospitalized with the virus, 35 are in the ICU and 23 are on ventilators.

The state reported a total of 2,270 individuals were tested over the last 24 hours. A total of 1,701,887 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 15.2 percent.

