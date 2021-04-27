Advertisement

Iowa man arrested, accused of letting dog starve to death

(WJHG/WECP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:06 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa man has been arrested after animal control officers say he left his dog to starve to death in locked in a crate in the man’s garage.

The Courier reports that Waterloo police arrested 28-year-old Wynston Trevon Bailey on Saturday on suspicion of animal neglect causing death.

Court records say animal control officers found a Husky/pit bull mix dead inside the wire crate of Friday.

Police say Bailey told investigators the dog wouldn’t eat his dog food, but officials say there was evidence the dog had been eating a blanket inside the crate.

A necropsy found that the dog died of malnutrition and starvation.

