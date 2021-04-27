Advertisement

Iowa City looking for input on new Ped Mall playground designs

The company Confluence Design developed the design concepts for a new playground at Iowa City's Ped Mall.
The company Confluence Design developed the design concepts for a new playground at Iowa City's Ped Mall.(City of Iowa City)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:34 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Pedestrian Mall in Iowa City could have a new playground by spring 2022.

Iowa City leaders are looking for input on the designs for the proposed new playground that would replace the current playground.

The city said it was last renovated about 20 years ago.

The company Confluence Design developed the design concepts.

The city says it is working to create a play space that is fun, inclusive, and accessible to a wide range of users.

A public input survey is now open until May 3rd. Take the survey here.

The company Confluence Design developed the design concepts for a new playground at Iowa City's...
The company Confluence Design developed the design concepts for a new playground at Iowa City's Ped Mall.(City of Iowa City)

