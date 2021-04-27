Highway 151 in Fairfax temporarily closed due to crash

FAIRFAX, Iowa (KCRG) - Emergency crews are on the scene of a crash along U.S. Highway 151 in Fairfax, causing the road to be closed.

The Linn County Sheriff’s Office said the crash took place near Williams Boulevard and Prairie Avenue. Traffic is being diverted at the location of the crash.

No other details about the incident were made available at this time.

