Advertisement

Former South Sioux City coach bound over for arraignment

(WEAU)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (AP) — A former South Sioux City High School assistant football coach accused of sexually assaulted a student has waived his right to a preliminary trial and has been bound over to a trial court for arraignment.

The Sioux City Journal reports that 25-year-old Nathan Rogers, of South Sioux City, agreed on Monday to be arraigned on the charges in district court.

Rogers was arrested in March and charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child and child abuse.

The charges stem from allegations by a 15-year-old girl that Rogers grabbed and sexually assaulted her at his home last December.

She told investigators she had gone to his home because Rogers promised her a vape pen, used to inhale nicotine and flavorings.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pella family is demanding answers after their child was left alone in a school van for hours.
Pella family demands answers after 3 year old was left in school van for hours
A biological mother is fighting to get her teenage son back after his adoptive Des Moines...
Biological mother fights for son after Des Moines couple allegedly zip tie, starve him
12-year-old dies in UTV rollover in Jackson County
Child advocates call for reform after Brasher Falls 7-year-old is charged with rape WWNY
Fairfax man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash Monday night
80 Iowa counties turned down vaccine shipments, as demand decreases state removes 80% rule
80 Iowa counties turned down vaccine shipments, as demand decreases state removes 80% rule

Latest News

U.S. News and World Report released its rankings of the nation’s best high schools.
Report ranks best high schools in the nation, and in Iowa
CORRECTS YEARS OF FARMING TO 43 INSTEAD OF 45 - Morey Hill stands near a barn on his farm,...
US farmers finally see better outlook after 2 odd years
Police say a central Iowa man faces a bevy of charges after being accused of attacking several...
Police: Iowa man assaulted, spit on officers during arrest
Iowa man arrested, accused of letting dog starve to death