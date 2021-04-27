Advertisement

Former Jefferson prep Willie Guy celebrates national championship with DMACC

By Josh Christensen
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - When he was at Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Willie Guy never got the opportunity to play in a state tournament or cut down nets. On Saturday, he got that opportunity after helping Des Moines Area Community College win the NJCAA Division II Men’s Basketball National Championship.

“It’s finally sinking in,” Guy said. “It’s still wild.”

The Bears defeated Davidson-Davie 86-75 for its first championship in program history. Guy was also named the tournament MVP after averaging nearly 16 points and nine assists in four tournament games.

“It’s really special because all the coaches and players before me helped build the program to this point,” Guy said.

