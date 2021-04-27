Flood control project underway in Czech Village

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new flood control project is underway in the Czech Village neighborhood in Cedar Rapids.

The area lost hundreds of homes in the flood of 2008 and braced for more water in 2016. The project that started today will help protect the area from future flooding along 16th Avenue and near the base of the old landfill known as Mount Trashmore.

Construction crews could be seen along the river all day. Eventually, they’ll install a pump system nearby. Right now, crews are working underground to switch the way the storm sewers drain in order to prevent future flooding.

Flood Control System Program Manager Rob Davis with the City of Cedar Rapids explained exactly how this works.

”All of the storm drains from this area of Czech Village all drain to this one main storm sewer now to the river,” Davis said. “That’s a major source of flooding for the river to back up and flood our storm sewer system and the project that’s starting today will put a gate on that storm sewer that can be closed off in times of high water and keep the water at the river.”

This project isn’t impacting traffic on the road but part of the Cedar Valley Nature Trail is closed in the area. There is a detour so cyclists can still get around. The trail closure will only last for about a month and a half, but the project as a whole will be going on until fall.

