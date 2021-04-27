Advertisement

Fairfax man airlifted to hospital after motorcylce crash Monday night

By KCRG Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:09 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
FAIRFAX, Iowa (KCRG) - A Fairfax man was airlifted to the hospital Monday after losing control of his motorcycle on Williams Boulevard and Prairie Avenue in Fairfax.

First responders were called to the area just before 8:30 p.m.

Officials said a man pulling a trailer with paving equipment northbound on Williams Boulevard struck a construction barrier causing a piece of the equipment to come off and land in the southbound lane.

That’s when 25-year-old Jordan Brown, who was driving southbound on Williams Boulevard struck the piece of equipment. Brown lost control of the motorcycle he was driving and fell onto the roadway.

Officials said Brown was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident. He was airlifted to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics for serious injuries.

