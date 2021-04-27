Dubuque Mayor Roy Buol won’t seek re-election this fall

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Roy Buol will not seek re-election for the mayor of Dubuque when his term is up this fall.

That’s according to a report in the Telegraph Herald.

He’s served in that role since November 2005, and was re-elected several times by voters. He also served 10 years on the city council before that.

Buol is 71 years old.

He told the Telegraph Herald, “I’m at a point now where I’m confident in the city’s management and leadership to carry our vision and focus forward.”

