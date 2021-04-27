Des Moines man facing charges after allegedly driving drunk, crashing with child in car

PLEASANT HILL, Iowa (KCCI) - A man from Des Moines is charged with various crimes following a series of driving-related incidents on Monday.

According to television station KCCI, criminal complaints filed in Polk County District Court said that Christopher Greenwood, 33, struck multiple curbs, another vehicle on a street, a separate vehicle parked in a driveway, and crashing into a ditch. Pleasant Hill Police said that a child was in the backseat of the vehicle that Greenwood was allegedly driving drunk.

As a result of the incidents, Greenwood received several charges, including leaving the scene of an accident, various moving violations, child endangerment with substantial risk, interference with official acts causing injury, assault on peace officers, third-degree criminal mischief, driving while license revoked, urinating in public, and a parole violation.

The vehicle with Greenwood and the child was located near the corner of Northeast University Avenue and Northeast 70th Street at around 3:00 p.m. on Monday.

Police said that Greenwood apparently bypassed an ignition interlock on his vehicle, which was placed on it after previous convictions of operating while intoxicated.

Greenwood is being held at the Polk County Jail.

