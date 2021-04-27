Advertisement

Defendant: Alleged threats against lawmakers were ‘blather’

The seal of the U.S. Department of Justice.
The seal of the U.S. Department of Justice.(AP GraphicsBank)
By TOM HAYS, Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 5:33 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — A man charged with threatening to kill members of Congress has testified that his disturbing social media rants were the work of a wasted and stoned provocateur, not someone actually out for blood.

Brendan Hunt did not deny creating the posts. But he told jurors on Tuesday at his trial in federal court in Brooklyn he believed what he called “rhetoric” would never be taken seriously. He said it was often composed while “smoking weed” by bong and drinking beer.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pella family is demanding answers after their child was left alone in a school van for hours.
Pella family demands answers after 3 year old was left in school van for hours
A biological mother is fighting to get her teenage son back after his adoptive Des Moines...
Biological mother fights for son after Des Moines couple allegedly zip tie, starve him
Child advocates call for reform after Brasher Falls 7-year-old is charged with rape WWNY
Fairfax man airlifted to hospital after motorcycle crash Monday night
12-year-old dies in UTV rollover in Jackson County
80 Iowa counties turned down vaccine shipments, as demand decreases state removes 80% rule
80 Iowa counties turned down vaccine shipments, as demand decreases state removes 80% rule

Latest News

As the pace of COVID-19 vaccines slow in Iowa, a clinic Tuesday at the Catherine McAuley Center...
“I’m feeling good”: Immigrant and refugee population turn out to get vaccine at clinic despite hesitation among others
Christopher Greenwood, 33, of Des Moines.
Des Moines man facing charges after allegedly driving drunk, crashing with child in car
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
Harris County, Texas, Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is President Joe Biden's pick for director of U.S....
Houston-area sheriff is named to lead immigration agency
Vacant buildings await new opportunity in Cedar Rapids
Vacant buildings await new opportunity in Cedar Rapids