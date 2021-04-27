Defendant: Alleged threats against lawmakers were ‘blather’

NEW YORK (AP) — A man charged with threatening to kill members of Congress has testified that his disturbing social media rants were the work of a wasted and stoned provocateur, not someone actually out for blood.

Brendan Hunt did not deny creating the posts. But he told jurors on Tuesday at his trial in federal court in Brooklyn he believed what he called “rhetoric” would never be taken seriously. He said it was often composed while “smoking weed” by bong and drinking beer.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges.

