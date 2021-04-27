Debate ramps up as Dubuque County Board of Health sets date to discuss mask mandate expiration date

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque County has less than two months left in its mask mandate, but that is still too long for the mayor of Sageville, Wayne Kenniker.

“I think it is very important that, at this point in time, that the mandate be rescinded,” Kenniker said. “At the very least, people need to know when it is going to be rescinded.”

The county Board of Health supports requiring residents to wear masks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports that, while 87% of those in Dubuque County age 65 and older are vaccinated, only 38% of the total population is vaccinated.

Kenniker said he is also worried that, as the temperatures warm, that masks will make kids miserable at school.

”We have temperatures forecasted to be in the 80s this week and, certainly, having masks in children in schools in a situation like that is detrimental,” Kenniker said.

Dubuque County’s mask mandate is set to expire on June 15, but the board of health decided to schedule a meeting for May 19 to discuss the future of the mandate. Board member Dr. Hendrik Schultz said, from a county health perspective, the masks just make sense.

“You want to make sure that, on the last meters, where it really matters for the people and the community of Dubuque County, that we do not take any unnecessary risks or do not jeopardize patients and their health for something that could have been avoided,” Schultz said.

Schultz added there are three major elements that still concern him: no herd immunity, no major breakthroughs in treatments for the virus, and the variants.

“What really turned the tide in November was that we had the mask mandate, but everybody stuck to the playbook and said, ‘No, we do not have huge gatherings, we stay apart, we wash our hands, use sanitizer,’ and that made all the difference,” Schultz said.

Schultz emphasized that vaccination progress should not necessarily mean that people can stop wearing masks.

“You can still get infected with COVID, you will not get sick from it, but you can still spread it,” Schultz said. “So you are posing a risk, even if you are vaccinated, to people who are not vaccinated, which, in a lot of social interactions, you do not know.”

Kenniker, on the other hand, said he hopes the board of health comes to a decision soon as, at the end of the day, it is all about trust.

“With the unanswered question, it causes a lot of stress and a lot of frustration with people,” Kenniker said. “And, I think, it is only fair if the Board of Health and other groups, including the school district and the incident management team, would like to see the trust and faith restored in those groups so the next time something happens and we are faced with a challenge like we are right now, that it becomes people working together rather than such a division.”

