Cedar Rapids man plants thousands of flags in tribute to Iowans who died from COVID-19

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man is memorializing Iowans lost to COVID-19 with a visual remembrance of the human toll the pandemic has taken on the state.

Dennis Turner, a painter who lives on the city’s southeast side, started planting small, white flags in his front lawn nearly a year ago, with each flag in the ground symbolizing one Iowan who died from COVID-19.

As of Monday, more than 5,900 flags stood in his grass, with some having been in the ground so long that weeds have grown around them. Turner updates the number every few days and keeps track on a board that displays the state’s COVID-19 death statistic.

Turner said he started the field of flags as a reminder for people to wear their masks to stop the spread of the virus. Now he hopes it still encourages people to do that, as well as receive their COVID-19 vaccines, and remember the pandemic has not ended yet.

Turner said he sometimes gets emotional when he adds more flags to the field, but he plans to keep it in his yard “until this is over.”

A Cedar Rapids man has planted these flags in his yard for nearly a year, with each of the nearly 6,000 flags symbolizing an Iowan who died from COVID-19. Dennis Turner says he sometimes gets emotional adding flags to the field, but he’ll keep it out “until this is over.” @KCRG pic.twitter.com/8pdz2tIaCw — Mary Green (@MaryGreenNews) April 26, 2021

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.