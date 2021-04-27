Advertisement

Autonomous cars visit Eastern Iowa on trek across country

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A couple of autonomous vehicles made their way into Eastern Iowa today on their way from the Twin Cities down to Texas. The cars are used solely for research and development of self-driving technology and safety features.

The company behind the wheel is VSI Labs. Leaders there told us they have complete control of the vehicles at all times on the road.

”These vehicles are under total control of us as human operators, okay, and so we’re always, you know, we’re at the wheel, hands on the wheel. Even though the vehicle is driving itself, we’re still paying attention to the systems and are prepared to take over whenever we need to,” Phil Magney, president and founder of VSI Labs, said.

They stopped in Hiawatha because Crystal Group there created the automated computer systems inside the cars. VSI tests out vehicle technology for a variety of manufacturers and stopped by the Hiawtha office so employees there could see all of the hard work they put into making the computer systems at work inside an actual car.

”To be able to see it and see some of the diagnostics and video footage of it going down the road is really exciting for the company,” Brian Hamed, the program manager at Crystal Group, said.

VSI Labs takes a different road trip to test out technology about every other month. None of the normal conferences they go to for demonstrations have been happening since the pandemic, so they decided to take the show on the road.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pella family is demanding answers after their child was left alone in a school van for hours.
Pella family demands answers after 3 year old was left in school van for hours
A biological mother is fighting to get her teenage son back after his adoptive Des Moines...
Biological mother fights for son after Des Moines couple allegedly zip tie, starve him
Anamosa State Penitentiary cells.
Staffer at Anamosa State Penitentiary assaulted by inmate on Saturday morning
12-year-old dies in UTV rollover in Jackson County
A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in Louisiana.
Average daily COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations show decrease, as do vaccinations

Latest News

80 Iowa counties turned down vaccine shipments, as demand decreases state removes 80% rule
80 Iowa counties turned down vaccine shipments, as demand decreases state removes 80% rule
Flood control project underway in Czech Village
Flood control project underway in Czech Village
A sign and barricade closing a trail in eastern Iowa.
More of Boyson Trail closing for derecho cleanup
Bohannon Twitter announcement.
Hawkeyes' Bohannon taking advantage of pandemic waiver for extra season