Advertisement

Academy Awards television audience plummets to 9.85 million

Maria Bakalova, from left, Andra Day and Regina King are interviewed and Marlee Matlin walks...
Maria Bakalova, from left, Andra Day and Regina King are interviewed and Marlee Matlin walks the red carpet at the Oscars on Sunday, April 25, 2021, at Union Station in Los Angeles.(Mark Terrill | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 27, 2021 at 7:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — The Nielsen company says its preliminary estimate shows the Oscars’ audience on ABC dipped to slightly under 10 million viewers.

That’s less than half the audience for last year’s show, which was the previous smallest audience ever for the annual event.

It continues the startling trend of viewer disinterest for awards shows, after the Golden Globes and Grammys both had small audiences earlier this year.

With the pandemic, few movie theaters were open and television viewers apparently had little interest in movies they could mainly stream at home.

The Oscars had a small in-person audience that kept social distance but did not wear masks.

The show aired on ABC.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Pella family is demanding answers after their child was left alone in a school van for hours.
Pella family demands answers after 3 year old was left in school van for hours
A biological mother is fighting to get her teenage son back after his adoptive Des Moines...
Biological mother fights for son after Des Moines couple allegedly zip tie, starve him
12-year-old dies in UTV rollover in Jackson County
COVID-19 hospitalizations continue decline Monday as vaccine demand wanes
A roadway crash.
Highway 151 in Fairfax temporarily closed due to crash

Latest News

Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) previews joint session speech
Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-AL) previews joint session speech
Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) previews joint session speech
Rep. Mike Johnson (R-LA) previews joint session speech
Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) previews joint session speech
Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) previews joint session speech
Rep. Rick Crawford (R-AR) previews joint session speech
Rep. Rick Crawford (R-AR) previews joint session speech
Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) previews joint session speech
Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) previews joint session speech