Windy and warmer today, chance of rain mid-week

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Apr. 26, 2021 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a windy and warmer day with highs well into the 70s over northeast Iowa and lower 80s elsewhere. The wind may gust as high as 40mph from the south. Plan on another warm day tomorrow. By tomorrow evening, a chance of storms exists along a slow-moving front. The air is still pretty dry, so rainfall amounts may be limited as any showers and storms look pretty isolated through Wednesday night. The end of the week continues to look dry with the next warm front arriving this weekend along with a few isolated showers. Have a great week!

