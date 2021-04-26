Waterloo officials looking for work release escapee

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Deparment of Corrections said a man convicted of Domestic Abuse Assault failed to report back to the Waterloo Work Release Facility from a furlough on Friday night.

Pitchford, 40, was admitted to the work release facility on April 20.

In a news release, the Iowa Department of Corrections said Pitchford is 6′0″ and weighs 226 pounds.

Anyone with information about Pitchford’s whereabouts should contact local police.

