Trial date set for two inmates accused in Anamosa prison killings

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A trial date is set for the two inmates accused of killing a correctional officer and a nurse at the Anamosa State Penitentiary.

Michael Dutcher and Thomas Woodard will go to trial on June 22, starting at 9:00 a.m. at the Jones County Courthouse. The two men have been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of second-degree kidnapping. The Department of Corrections said the two men were trying to escape the prison when they attacked Corrections Officer Robert McFarland and nurse Lorena Schulte. Both workers died in the incident.

Woodard and Dutcher have entered written pleas of not guilty to the charges they are facing.

